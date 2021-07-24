Also on Sunday, the U.S. men’s basketball team faces France after a lightning-quick turnaround from the NBA playoffs. The Americans are chasing their fourth straight gold medal but are coming off an uneven exhibition run and a coronavirus scare.
Follow along for live updates from the Games.
Here’s what to know
No medals for Team USA on Day 1 at the Olympics
The 2020 Olympic Games are officially underway, one day after the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo. And on Saturday night in Japan, Saturday morning Eastern time, one of the Games’ marquee sports took center stage. The Olympic swimming meet kicked off with preliminary heats in six events, and Americans have avoided any missteps so far.
The U.S. men’s gymnastics team opened competition Saturday and advanced to the team final in fourth place. After a shaky start, Team USA delivered an exceptional floor rotation and then held steady through pommel horse. And the U.S. women’s soccer team bounced back with a win over New Zealand. The Americans now sit in second place in Group G with one group stage match to go.