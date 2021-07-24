The U.S. women’s gymnastics team takes the spotlight Sunday, Day 2 of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, as qualifying begins. Simone Biles & Co. follow the men’s team, which opened qualifying on Saturday.

Swimming events are also scheduled to continue, as well as tennis and softball.

Also on Sunday, the U.S. men’s basketball team faces France after a lightning-quick turnaround from the NBA playoffs. The Americans are chasing their fourth straight gold medal but are coming off an uneven exhibition run and a coronavirus scare.

Here’s what to know