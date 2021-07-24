This is what we have here, an eight-game series. Being that Sunday’s session — the first finals of the Games, in the morning here so they can be soaked up in prime time back home — was the first in which medals were awarded, nothing has been decided. It’s essentially the bottom of the first, with the U.S. at six medals — Kalisz’s gold, two silvers and three bronzes. Australia is right there, breathing heavily from behind, with one medal of each color.