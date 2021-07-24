The Australian women blared it on the pool deck here, blazing to a new world record in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, a statement of grace and power that resulted in a new world record. As an achievement, it was both predictable and astonishing. But in the context of the entire swim meet, it was a statement, because it sets up what will follow here, which is nothing short of a showdown: Australia vs. the United States, again and again and again.
Yes, please.
There are rivalries across these Games, and don’t discount any of them. But watch Chase Kalisz essentially grab that alarm clock and throw it across the room Sunday morning, and it’s apparent Yanks vs. Aussies is something else. In dusting a pair of Australians to win the first U.S. medal of the Tokyo Olympics — gold at that — in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, the 27-year-old from Maryland served to deliver a collective flex from the pool deck. That he was joined on the medal stand by countryman Jay Litherland to drink in the “Star-Spangled Banner” — alongside bronze medalist Brendan Smith of Australia — set an appropriate tone for this swim meet.
Yet not an hour later, those beaming Australian women — Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell — got to bathe in the recording of “Advance Australia Fair,” a loud and clear counterpunch. Yes, American Simone Manuel — shaky and shaken just a month ago at the U.S. Olympic trials — responded with a gutsy anchor leg that allowed the U.S. women to salvage bronze, just three hundredths of a second behind Canada. That mattered, and not just to the women on that team. It matters to the tenor of this competition, which is ferocious.
This is what we have here, an eight-game series. Being that Sunday’s session — the first finals of the Games, in the morning here so they can be soaked up in prime time back home — was the first in which medals were awarded, nothing has been decided. It’s essentially the bottom of the first, with the U.S. at six medals — Kalisz’s gold, two silvers and three bronzes. Australia is right there, breathing heavily from behind, with one medal of each color.
These teams have history and familiarity going back decades. They are the Lakers and the Celtics in the 1980s, the Dodgers and the Yankees in the ’70s, Duke and North Carolina now and decades ago. Trace the U.S.-Australia roots to 1904, when American Charles Daniels out-touched Australia’s Francis Gailey in both the 220- and 440-yard freestyle. But extend it to right now, with some added spice.
Entering these Games, no nation has won more swimming medals than the United States — an incredible 549, which includes the recently added open-water events. Next is Australia, and at 192 medals, they seem a distant second. Consider the current populations of the two countries — the U.S. upward of 330 million people, Australia just north of 25 million — and the Aussies are more than proportionately holding their own.
Indeed, add the total swimming medals for the next 14 nations, and they don’t surpass the U.S. and Australia combined. In the six Summer Games since 1996 in Atlanta, the Americans have never failed to top the swimming medal table. But in five of those Games, the Australians at least tied for second.
“Australia has a tradition of great performances: world champs, Olympic Games,” said Dave Durden, the head U.S. men’s coach here. “And we have a tremendous amount of respect for that.”
There’s no choice. Sunday’s relay showed why. The result was uplifting for the Aussies, a group of sprinters that is simply deeper and better than the Americans. But the United States had a tradition to uphold. The fact that they did — with Manuel nearly out-touching Canada’s Penny Oleksiak for silver — has to settle the entire American team.
The women’s 4x100 debuted at the 1912 Olympics, and the United States didn’t win a thing that year. In 22 Olympics since, the Americans had taken 22 medals, including gold 14 times. It is a measure of U.S. depth and pride, in whatever order, that they crank out sprinters by the bunch who, over a century, meet the Olympic moment, collectively and as individuals.
But the tremors of what was possible here could be felt at trials, as well as in Saturday night’s opening preliminary session. The strains of the pandemic, the postponed Olympics — they affected different athletes in different ways. At the U.S. trials, Manuel, the Texan who became the first Black American female swimmer to take gold when she won in 2016 in Rio, couldn’t make the team in that event. Afterward, she revealed struggles with mental health, and she did well to make the team in the 50 free.
Yet given the Americans’ position here — fifth in Saturday’s prelims, even though Australia posted the best time without using its two best swimmers — the U.S. coaching staff had to play the best cards it had. In doing so, they gave Manuel the anchor leg Sunday. Australia countered with McKeon and Cate Campbell, which wasn’t a fair fight. Before the Olympics, that pair had combined to post 11 of the top dozen 100 free times in 2021. Australia won by more than three seconds.
Still, stay tuned. This is where the sustained fight is coming: in the relays. Since the Atlanta Games of 1996, there have been 37 Olympic relays — men’s and women’s. Either Australia or the U.S. has won gold in 34 of them. There are examples of dominance everywhere. In the men’s medley relay, the U.S. has competed 14 times — and won 14 golds.
“Undefeated forever, it’s pretty crazy,” said first-time Olympian Michael Andrew, who likely will swim the breaststroke leg. “But it’s nothing I’d want to shy away from as a first-time Olympian.”
So strap in for another week. The Americans will rise, on so many of those days, controlling only their own performances but thinking of the Aussies. The Aussies will be here, thinking of the Yanks. Either way, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Advance Australia Fair” will be played on the pool deck here, maybe on repeat. After Game 1, who’s to say who will win?