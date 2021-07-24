Count this as just another way that USA is trying to play catch up. After a lightning-quick turnaround from the NBA playoffs, an uneven exhibition run that saw losses to Nigeria and Australia and a covid-19 scare that forced Bradley Beal to remain at home, Kevin Durant and company endured plenty of complications before Friday’s Opening Ceremonies. Indeed, Zach LaVine was unable to travel with his teammates because of a brief quarantine period and three other players — Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton — were expected just one day before the opener.