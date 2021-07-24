Count this as just another way that USA is trying to play catch up. After a lightning-quick turnaround from the NBA playoffs, an uneven exhibition run that saw losses to Nigeria and Australia and a covid-19 scare that forced Bradley Beal to remain at home, Kevin Durant and company endured plenty of complications before Friday’s Opening Ceremonies. Indeed, Zach LaVine was unable to travel with his teammates because of a brief quarantine period and three other players — Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton — were expected just one day before the opener.
Yet the oddsmakers still view USA as heavy favorites in the 12-team tournament, and the players have embraced the gold-or-bust expectations despite the schedule challenges and roster absences, not to mention the empty arenas due to a ban on fans and the strict covid-19 protocols that prevented their friends and family from joining them in Tokyo.
“Every team wants to beat us,” Durant said. “Everybody wants to see us lose. A lot of guys dropped out [and there have been] a lot of circumstances [impacting player availability]. I’m sure other teams have seen us lose and feel confident coming into the tournament. We understand what we’re getting ourselves into, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Hopes around the world also should be buoyed by the long list of American stars who stayed home. While Team USA secured commitments from Durant, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green, it will be without LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook, among others. In truth, a team composed of the players who remained stateside very well might beat the group that made the trip.
The French, meantime, should make for a formidable opening test thanks to a roster loaded with current and former NBA players, including three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier. At the 2019 FIBA World Cup, France claimed a stunning victory to eliminate the U.S. in the quarterfinals, leading to the Americans’ disappointing seventh-place finish. While the French core returns, Middleton and Jayson Tatum are the only U.S. players that were on the 2019 roster, and Tatum missed the loss to France because of injury.
“Our team changes every year and the teams we play against stay the same,” U.S. assistant coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s the big challenge. They have a lot of continuity.”
U.S. Coach Gregg Popovich said this week that his starting lineup remains a “work in progress,” although it’s safe to assume that Durant, Lillard, Green and Tatum will play major roles in the early going. LaVine is expected to be available against France, while Kerr said Thursday that the coaching staff was still discussing how to utilize Booker, Holiday and Middleton given their recent arrivals.
After its opener, the U.S. will proceed with Group A games against Iran on Wednesday and the Czech Republic, which is led by former Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, on Saturday. The group’s top two finishers will advance to an eight-team knockout round, with the gold-medal game set for Aug. 6.
That tournament format is good news for Popovich as his roster comes together: With the U.S. and France pegged as strong favorites to advance from Group A, their opener won’t be a do-or-die affair.
“It was good to get a punch in the mouth early on to remind us that it’s not going to be a cakewalk,” Durant said of the exhibition losses. “So many people are used to Team USA coming in and blowing everybody out, so it was good for us to see that. Hopefully, those are the last losses.”
Other medal contenders include France, Australia and Spain, as well as Slovenia, which features the top international star in the field in Luka Doncic.
The Australians, ranked third by FIBA, are seeking their first Olympic medal with a tough-minded roster that includes Joe Ingles and Patty Mills, two longtime NBA players.
After claiming silver in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016, Spain features plenty of familiar faces, including Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Rudy Fernandez and Ricky Rubio.
Gobert and Doncic will be the only 2021 NBA All-Stars to compete in Tokyo for a team other than USA. Meanwhile, Popovich will have five at his disposal — Durant, Lillard, Tatum, LaVine and Booker — and a nine players with at least one all-star nod during their careers.
That sets up a pressure-packaged predicament: The U.S. has enough star power that viewers assume it easily should win gold, but not nearly enough to make the upcoming tournament a formality.
“They’re very excited,” Popovich said. “This is a high-character group that works really hard. They understand the challenge and are anxious to perform. They’re high-spirited and doing their best to become a team and get used to each other.”