So before beginning competition in the qualification round, these gymnasts stayed loose in the warm-up gym by listening to a playlist that includes favorites of each team member. They joked throughout the meet and tried to replicate the energy of a familiar college competition. There’s still pressure, but it also felt “homey” and almost like a training session, said Shane Wiskus, soaking this in for the first time.
The U.S. men’s team wasn’t at its best Saturday, the first full day of these Olympic Games. But the gymnasts turned in a respectable outing thanks to a few standout individual performances and critical hit routines when needed. The Americans advanced to the team final in fourth, though a significant margin of about five points separates them from the leaders — Japan, China and Russia, the three teams expected to battle for positions on the medal podium during Monday’s final.
“Gymnastics is a fun sport because no matter what team is the best or the worst, anything can happen that day,” said Yul Moldauer, who then described his team’s approach as, “Do you believe in miracles?”
Mikulak admitted that medaling as a team would take “a really flawless competition for us and a horrible competition for them.” But as the veteran here, and someone who has been vocal about his past mental health struggles, Mikulak exudes gratitude — even when the team’s climb to the podium seems steep. The first-time Olympians surrounding Mikulak follow his lead. That mind-set, combined with a venue filled with empty seats, made this pinnacle of their careers feel “pretty chill,” Wiskus said.
The even-keeled Brody Malone led the Americans with an 85.298, the 11th-best all-around total of the day, which qualified him for the final. Malone had never even been to a world championships, but he stayed cool, capping his evening with a stuck vault. Malone also advanced to the high bar final; on that apparatus, he placed fourth with a 14.533, firmly in medal contention if he can repeat that performance. None of these results carry over to the finals.
Mikulak, 28, will join Malone in the all-around final, but he won’t have the chance to win a high bar medal. Mikulak, the 2018 world championships bronze medalist on the apparatus, had a sloppy routine and squatty landing on his dismount. Instead, Mikulak made the parallel bars final with a 15.433 for fifth place. Mikulak, a six-time national all-around champion, has said this will be his final Games, and he’s still chasing his first Olympic medal.
Gymnasts had to finish in the top eight on an apparatus to advance to the finals, and no more than two athletes per country can qualify for each one. Two other Americans qualified for finals: Moldauer on floor after he stuck every tumbling pass in his routine and Alec Yoder on pommel horse.
Yoder is not part of the four-member team; he came to Tokyo as an individual, specifically for his ability on pommel horse. If he hadn’t advanced, that would have been his only routine in Tokyo. Yoder struggled in training two days before the competition, but his lone routine of the evening was terrific, scoring a 15.200. He earned massive cheers from his teammates and the U.S. women’s gymnasts, who were watching from the stands.
“We all kind of knew what that meant for him and how much pressure he was under,” Wiskus said, “so watching him hit that routine the way he did was definitely something special.”
Wiskus missed the floor final by 0.033, but he contributed an important parallel bars routine after Moldauer, a member of the past three world championships teams, fell to start the competition. Wiskus was a bit nervous to make his Olympic debut under those circumstances, but he said, “I knew that in any scenario, I could hit that set.” Wiskus was steady all evening until he fell on vault. But the U.S. hit its next three vaults to finish ahead of Britain. Team USA only needed to land in the top eight to advance.
“We created our own atmosphere and that's what we thrive in, having each other's back,” Mikulak said. “When there was a mistake, we stepped up. We got things done. And we just cruised through the whole process without having a shade of doubt.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto earned the top all-around score with an 88.531, followed by 2019 world champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia and Xiao Ruoteng of China. Since 2015, Japan, China and Russia have claimed 11 of 12 available team medals at the Olympics and world championships. Team USA sits on a tier below. Japan had to count a fall on vault during the qualifying round, but the team still topped the field with a 262.251.
Based on recent results, U.S. high performance director Brett McClure said this summer that his team is still “five or six points behind in difficulty” but “one of the best teams in execution.” With those less-difficult routines, the U.S. athletes begin in a hole of sorts, because their maximum possible scores are lower than their peers. That leaves little room for error and a smaller chance to earn a team medal.
“Honestly, it takes off a lot of the pressure,” Wiskus said. “It actually helps us perform better because we have nothing to lose at this point.”