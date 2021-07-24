Wiskus missed the floor final by 0.033, but he contributed an important parallel bars routine after Moldauer, a member of the past three world championships teams, fell to start the competition. Wiskus was a bit nervous to make his Olympic debut under those circumstances, but he said, “I knew that in any scenario, I could hit that set.” Wiskus was steady all evening until he fell on vault. But the U.S. hit its next three vaults to finish ahead of Britain. Team USA only needed to land in the top eight to advance.