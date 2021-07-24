As the first U.S. Olympic swim team without Michael Phelps on it since 1996, the first without Ryan Lochte since 2000 and the first without Missy Franklin since 2008, this unit will have forged a new identity by the time this meet ends on Aug. 1. None of the biggest current American stars — Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy — swam Saturday night. But for a team trying to hold off the rival Australians and maintain worldwide dominance, the opening night was a mixed bag of performances.