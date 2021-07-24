The Americans, coached by Vlatko Andonovski, may need a win Saturday if they are to escape a group that also includes Australia.
Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
New Zealand team includes familiar faces
New Zealand is led by a coach familiar to American soccer fans: Tom Sermanni, who managed the U.S. team from 2013 to 2014 but was fired before getting the chance to coach in a major tournament. (A year after his ouster, Jill Ellis led the Americans to the 2015 World Cup title.) More recently, the Scotland native coached the NWSL’s Orlando Pride from 2016 to 2018.
The New Zealand roster also features three NWSL players — North Carolina Courage defender Abby Erceg, Orlando Pride defender Ali Riley and Kansas City midfielder Katie Bowen — and two NCAA athletes in Georgetown midfielder Daisy Cleverley and Indiana forward Gabi Rennie.
United States aims to continue dominance against New Zealand
The United States carries a dominant 15-1-1 record against New Zealand into Saturday’s contest, including a 3-0-0 mark in the Olympics.
Those three matchups have come in the past three Olympic tournaments. In 2008, the United States rolled to a 4-0 group-stage win in Shenyang, China. In 2012, the Americans triumphed, 2-0, in the quarterfinals in Newcastle, England. Four years ago in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the U.S. team earned a 2-0 group-stage victory on goals from Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan — both of whom have six career tallies against the Kiwis.
In the teams’ most recent meeting, a May 2019 friendly in the buildup to the World Cup, the United States posted a 5-0 victory in St. Louis on two goals from Lloyd and strikes from Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis.