Those three matchups have come in the past three Olympic tournaments. In 2008, the United States rolled to a 4-0 group-stage win in Shenyang, China. In 2012, the Americans triumphed, 2-0, in the quarterfinals in Newcastle, England. Four years ago in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the U.S. team earned a 2-0 group-stage victory on goals from Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan — both of whom have six career tallies against the Kiwis.