A few minutes later, Bach walked out onto the stage with Vladimir Lisin, the president of the International Shooting Sport Federation. There was little noise aside from the recorded instrumental music following them and shutters of the photographer’s cameras. The three winners followed, taking their places, far apart behind the podium. Bach held the medals on what looked like a black lunch tray and walked awkwardly toward the podium, Christen stepped onto the platform and gently picked up her medal. Lissin followed with a tray holding the bouquets. Christen took one of those as well.