And unlike the men’s team, where the talent level seems to be dropping, the women’s squad is as deep and strong as it has ever been.
To gauge how this year’s team stacks up to Olympic squads of years past, we can look at the WNBA player efficiency rating for each player on each U.S. roster. Player efficiency rating is an all-in-one metric created by former NBA executive John Hollinger, which uses field goals, free throws, three-pointers, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals, missed shots, turnovers and personal fouls as inputs. It’s not perfect but it gives us a good barometer of talent.
We can then average those PER ratings from each roster using the harmonic mean rather than a simple average. This method prioritizes multiple players of quality over squads featuring a few dominating superstars. As seen below, the women’s basketball team the U.S. brought to Tokyo is the most talented since 2000, the first year data is available from Basketball Reference, slightly edging out the 2012 roster, which is historically good company.
That year, Maya Moore, Fowles, Candace Parker and Angel McCoughtry led the U.S. women to an average margin of victory of 34 points. The Americans’ 36-point victory over France in the gold medal game was, at the time, the largest in a gold medal game since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.
Team USA also has the most WNBA players of any Olympic team with 12. The only international squad that comes close is Australia, which has five: Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Leilani Mitchell (Washington Mystics), Alanna Smith (Phoenix Mercury) and Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm). The harmonic mean of that group’s PER is 9.3, with none of Australia’s team members ranking higher than 30th in WNBA PER this season.
Canada has three active WNBA players: Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury), Natalie Achonwa (Minnesota Lynx) and Bridget Carleton (Minnesota Lynx), with three former players in Kayla Alexander, Miranda Ayim and Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe. The harmonic mean of the three current players’ PER is 9.4.
Spain has one active WNBA player (Astou Ndour, 15.2 PER in 2020-21) and one former player (Maite Cazorla). Belgium, China and France have scattered current or former WNBA talent; Japan, Korea, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Nigeria have no active WNBA players.
But the American team isn’t just supremely talented. It also has a roster whose players’ skill sets are complementary, in stark contrast to this year’s men’s team.
Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and her Phoenix Mercury teammates, Taurasi and center Brittney Griner, are adept at running the pick-and-roll, and Griner has one of the best shooting percentages in the WNBA. Taurasi also forces defenses to respect her jump shot off the dribble and Griner can either crash the offensive glass for second-chance opportunities or hit uncontested three-point attempts.
Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces is a pass-first point guard whose assist rate (32 percent) is among the highest in the league. She should mesh well with her teammates as an option off the bench. Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm can also run the pick-and-roll and provide offensive help as a spot-up shooter.
Team USA’s other offensive weapons include Bird and Ariel Atkins. Bird, despite nearing age 41, is making nearly 44 percent of her three-point attempts this season, ranking in the 92nd percentile. Atkins is also a solid spot-up shooter when she goes to her no-dribble jumper (a 65 percent effective field goal rate in 2020-21) and, like Bird, can make shots even when defenders are close by.
The perimeter players should help create opportunities inside, which is perhaps this team’s biggest strength. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier can score around the basket. Washington’s Tina Charles can, too. She is averaging a league-best 26.3 points per game and is dangerous when rolling to the basket or down low in the post.
Fowles is another strong rebounder and three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She easily leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (60.8 percent), and is shooting 63 percent around the basket this season. Only two players have more points in the post than Fowles this season; both are also on Team USA.
Seattle’s Breanna Stewart and the 2020 WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson, give the women’s team two more versatile options. Stewart, arguably the roster’s best all-around player, enters the Olympics averaging 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per for the Storm this year. Devastating in the post, the 2018 FIBA World Cup MVP is averaging 1.2 points per possession on post-ups and scoring on more than half of her putback attempts.
Wilson, the fifth-leading scorer in the post this year, is participating in her first Olympics after averaging 19.4 points in 21 games. Since debuting in the WNBA in 2018 she has averaged nearly a point per possession, putting her in the 94th percentile, per Her Hoop Stats, with a personal net rating of nearly 15 points per 100 possessions. (That means her team outscores opponents by that many points with her on the court.)
The women’s team had some troubles early this summer, losing consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011, although one loss was to a team of WNBA all-stars. But the six-time defending Olympic champions are too talented to come home with anything but gold.