But Ledecky had never faced anything like the young woman who awaited in the lane to her right at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the final of the women’s 400-meter freestyle Monday morning. Ariarne Titmus wouldn’t stop coming. She wouldn’t wilt. She took the best Ledecky could give, and she passed her and beat her.
In the most anticipated four minutes of swimming in recent Olympic history, Ledecky vs. Titmus somehow lived up to the massive, trans-Pacific hype. Titmus, the 20-year-old Australian sensation, caught Ledecky at the 300-meter mark and held off the defending champ’s late charge in the final 25 meters, winning the gold medal in 3:56.69 and becoming the first woman to beat Ledecky in an individual Olympic final.
Ledecky, 24, finished in 3:57.36, her best 400 free time since setting the world record of 3:56.46 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics — the type of performance, frankly, many were questioning whether Ledecky still had in her — and it wasn’t enough. Ledecky settled for the silver medal, with Li Bingjie of China (4:01.08) a distant bronze.
“Certainly a tough race,” Ledecky said. “I think we delivered. You can’t get much better than that. Tremendous race, a lot of fun. I can’t be too disappointed with that. That was my second-best swim ever [in the 400]. I felt like I fought tooth and nail, and that’s all you can ask for.”
After touching the wall and checking the scoreboard, Ledecky immediately moved in to congratulate Titmus, though the latter, overcome with emotion, could barely acknowledge it. In the Australian team’s section of the stands, Titmus’s now-famous and famously exuberant coach, Dean Boxall, went into spasms of joy, the veins in his neck popping, his arms pumping, his long hair flying around his face.
As they circled each other these past few months from their respective homelands, Titmus went to great lengths to paint herself as a humble underdog — despite going four seconds lower than Ledecky in their respective Olympic trials last month — and Ledecky, in her typical, detached manner, shrugged off any suggestion that Titmus’s times, quotes or mere presence had any bearing on her own mission.
Ledecky hadn’t been under 3:59 since August 2018 and hadn’t been under 3:58 since May of that same year. But when she came out of her prelim swim Sunday night, a healthy 4:00.45 that led the qualifying field by more than a second, she sounded energized and practically giddy, with a lilt in her voice as she spoke of Team USA’s impressive medal haul on Day 1.
Ledecky led Titmus at each of the first five walls, at one point opening a lead of nearly a full body length. Because Ledecky, from Lane 4, breathes almost exclusively to her right, she could see Titmus, in Lane 3, each trip down the pool. But she had no view of her on the way back, and Titmus began to close after the 250-meter mark, gaining half a second on that lap. By the final turn, she was ahead by 0.22 seconds.
On the final lap, Ledecky appeared to be making one last charge, but at the same point where a lesser swimmer would have faded, Titmus found one last stock of energy and surged to the wall.
“She definitely swam a really smart race,” Ledecky said. “I felt pretty smooth and strong going out [but] looked up at 300 and was like: ‘Oh! ... She’s right there.’ I didn’t feel like I died or really fell off. I think she just had that faster last 50 or 75 and got her hand to the wall first.”
Ledecky was a 15-year-old, out-of-nowhere phenom when she won gold in the 800 meters at London 2012 and a 19-year-old conqueror at the height of her powers — but still the youngest woman on the U.S. Olympic swim team — when she earned four golds and a relay silver at Rio de Janeiro 2016.
She was the oldest swimmer in Monday’s 400 free final. The youngest of her seven competitors, 14-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, was a little minnow of 5 years old when Ledecky won her gold medal in London.
There is a perception, at least with casual fans who don’t understand swimming, that all Ledecky has ever had to do was show up, hop in the water, swim a few laps and collect a chunk of gold at the end of her race. It is a notion, fueled by her own outsize success and frequent blowout wins, that discounts the many, many meters she tackles every day in practice, the preparation and focus required to perform at an elite level and the normal human emotions and pressures for which no one, not even Ledecky, has immunity.
It also discounts the fact Titmus had beaten Ledecky before, at the 2019 world championships in South Korea, though it was later revealed Ledecky was ill at the time. This was the challenger Ledecky always knew would come along.
And what now for Ledecky? She will get herself ready to swim again.
Due to the NBC-driven peculiarities of the Olympic swim schedule — prelims in the evening, semifinals and finals the next morning — Ledecky was in for the mother of all race days Monday: her 400 free final in the morning, followed by qualifying heats of the 200 free and 1,500 free that same evening, the last two separated by less than two hours.
That’s 2,100 meters of racing in one day. By comparison, Michael Phelps, one of the only other swimmers in history to have known such dominance, never swam more than 600 meters in a single day at the Olympics.
In a normal Olympics — one in which television executives did not have the power to upend athletes’ familiar routines and rhythms — Ledecky would have a solid night’s sleep between those sessions. Here, she would be facing a couple of bus rides and maybe a two-hour nap in between.
And guess who is waiting for Ledecky in the 200 free? And again later this week in the 800? Let’s do this all again — twice. Ledecky vs. Titmus is as good as swimming gets.