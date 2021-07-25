There is a perception, at least with casual fans who don’t understand swimming, that all Ledecky has ever had to do was show up, hop in the water, swim a few laps and collect a chunk of gold at the end of her race. It is a notion, fueled by her own outsize success and frequent blowout wins, that discounts the many, many meters she tackles every day in practice, the preparation and focus required to perform at an elite level and the normal human emotions and pressures for which no one, not even Ledecky, has immunity.