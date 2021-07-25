“A real challenge within the sport context is the power differential between athletes and coaches or trainers — anyone who has authority over athletes such that athletes often feel that they just have to do what they’re told,” Elizabeth Daniels, a University of Colorado psychology professor who has written about the sexualization of female athletes, said to NPR in May. “And so when you pair that with instances of sexual abuse, athletes may not feel like they can question or speak out about something that’s uncomfortable or inappropriate, and then that behavior can persist unquestioned.