Ledecky’s time of 4:00.45 on Sunday night in the 400 free was the fastest in the field by more than a second, and will put her in her familiar lane 4 in Monday’s final, where she and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus will meet in one of the most hotly anticipated battles of this Olympics. Titmus, who swam in a different heat than Ledecky, finished third in prelims at 4:01.66 — behind Ledecky and China’s Li Bingjie (4:01.57) — but is by far the top performer in the world this year in the 400 free, with a 3:56.90 last month.