“Our whole apartment already has like four medals of something,” Ledecky said Sunday night. “We’re really excited.”
Ledecky, the freestyle legend facing one of the stiffest challenges of her decorated Olympic career over the next week, used the energy she soaked up from her teammates’ performances earlier in the day to notch the top time in preliminary heats of the 400-meter freestyle, one of her signature events.
“I was really pumped up, really fired up,” she said. “ … I was definitely feeling the energy from our team’s really great session this morning. So I just tried to feed off of that and get my meet rolling.”
Ledecky’s time of 4:00.45 on Sunday night in the 400 free was the fastest in the field by more than a second, and will put her in her familiar lane 4 in Monday’s final, where she and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus will meet in one of the most hotly anticipated battles of this Olympics. Titmus, who swam in a different heat than Ledecky, finished third in prelims at 4:01.66 — behind Ledecky and China’s Li Bingjie (4:01.57) — but is by far the top performer in the world this year in the 400 free, with a 3:56.90 last month.
“It’s going to be a great race with Ariarne and lots of great swimmers in that field,” Ledecky said of the 20-year-old Titmus, who defeated her at the same distance at the 2019 World Championships, though it was later revealed Ledecky swam sick.
The second night of preliminary heats at the Olympics swim meet was Rivalry Sunday, with some of Team USA’s most accomplished swimmers taking on their international nemeses, sailing through their prelims and setting up bigger showdowns over the next couple of days. Ledecky versus Titmus was the main event, but there was additional drama elsewhere.
American backstroker Regan Smith was part of an extraordinary sequence of swims in the women’s 100 back, in which the Olympic record was lowered in three consecutive heats. After Canada’s Kylie Masse set a new mark (58.17 seconds) in heat 4, Team USA’s Smith (57.96) lowered it again in heat 5 — only to see Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (57.88) lower it for a third straight time in heat 6. The previous record belonged to Australia’s Emily Seebohm, a 58.23 at the 2012 London Olympics.
“The Olympic record is amazing,” Masse said, “and I’m super happy to [have held it] for one or two minutes.”
McKeown also owns the world record of 57.45, set last month at Australian Olympic trials, which bettered Smith’s previous world record of 57.57 from 2019 World Championships. Based on Sunday night’s performances, that world record is in serious jeopardy in Monday’s semifinals and/or Tuesday’s final.
American breaststroke star Lilly King, the defending Olympic gold medalist at 100 meters, qualified easily for Monday’s semifinals in that event, posting the third-fastest overall time at 1:05.52. However, King saw her Olympic record fall one heat earlier, when South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker dropped a 1:04.82, just under King’s 1:04.93 from 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Schoenmaker will be the top overall seed in Monday’s semifinals, with 17-year-old American phenom Lydia Jacoby just behind her at 1:05.52. Jacoby, a breakout star at Olympic trials in Omaha, is the first swimmer from Alaska to make the U.S. Olympic swim roster.
In eighth place in prelims Sunday night was Yulia Efimova of the Russian Olympic Committee, whose name may ring a bell. On her way to gold in Rio in 2016, King made critical remarks about Efimova, who had a doping violation overturned just in time for her to compete in Rio. The remarks, as well as a pointed finger-wag captured by NBC’s cameras, positioned King as one of the most outspoken voices in the sport in regards to anti-doping efforts.
Also sailing through Sunday night’s prelims: three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy in the 100-meter backstroke (53.22, tied for seventh) and the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay (3:11.33). The relay squad will add Caeleb Dressel, the top sprinter in the world, for Monday’s final in hopes of landing the gold medal for Team USA.