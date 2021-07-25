“I actually remember pulling out my computer in the middle of the night and watching my now-husband fence in Beijing 2008 (when I was 14),” she wrote in an NBC Sports questionnaire. “I did not know him at the time nor did I even contemplate being an Olympian one day.”
As she wrapped up a 15-13 victory over Inna Deriglazova of Russia, Kiefer was briefly overwhelmed. “What just happened? What just happened?” she repeated in disbelief. Her next question was “where is my husband?”
Meinhardt, who married Kiefer last September, was there cheering her on as she won gold.
“I was here at the venue all day with her,’’ Meinhardt said (via USA Today). “I was doing everything I could to help her out and keep her focused.”
Said Kiefer: “Basically, it felt like he was out there fencing with me.”
Fencing took Kiefer to two previous Olympics and to becoming the first U.S. female foil fencer to earn the No. 1 world ranking in 2017. Her interest in the sport began when she was 6 and saw her neurosurgeon father, who had been captain of the fencing team at Duke, resume the sport.
“My siblings and I thought the sport was strange and interesting-appearing, so my dad started teaching us the basics in our empty dining room and taking us to a club twice a week that was 1.5 hours away from where we lived,” she told NBC. “It started as a family activity, which we enjoyed and dreaded based on the day, and developed into something that we were good at, gave us focus, helped us make friends and allowed us to see new places.”
When she was unable to visit her club because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kiefer and her husband practiced on a fencing strip in her parents’ basement, encouraging one another as the months stacked up.
“It started out really exciting, and then after a few months it was like pulling teeth because no one’s in sight,’’ Kiefer said. “But we kept motivating each other. We held each other accountable, and eventually the world started to open back.’’
She and Meinhardt will return to Kentucky with at least one medal and an unusual pet will be waiting. That would be a Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantula named Caetano she describes as “a beautiful yet low maintenance pet who brings me joy.”