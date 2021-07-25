“I know how bad he wanted that. I know how hard he worked to get there,” Phelps said of Kalisz, his one-time training partner at North Baltimore Aquatic Club. “Being able to see him do it, I was in tears. I was so happy for him. [And] I’m very happy he’s in my suit. Being able to have the first medal of the swim meet won in my suit — it’s a dream come true for me. The Olympics could not have started better for me personally.”