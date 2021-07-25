But an unfamiliar urgency trickled through all the easygoing banter Sunday. Though the street skateboarding Olympians regularly compete in leagues and events such as the X-Games, the Olympics had become something very much different for them. They had become packaged and marketed, pushed into a glossy world that seemed new. It’s one thing to brand for skateboard and clothing companies that sell a vision of being an outsider. It’s quite another to be pushed toward a world that has never so much as glanced at kids skating off the walls in the park.