They’re a dynasty among dynasties at these Olympics even in a sport requiring a merciless amount of precision. South Korean women’s team archery exceeds even U.S. women’s basketball (which lost that lousy semifinal in 1992), German dressage (which lost that lousy time in 2012) and Great Britain men’s coxless fours (a measly five gold medals in a row). It’s way up there with or near Kenyan steeplechase, Chinese women’s singles table tennis, Chinese women’s three-meter springboard diving and U.S. men’s 4x100 swimming medley relay. It exceeds even all of those in one way: No one else has ever won the event in question.
Since three-person archery teams joined the voluminous Olympic disciplines in 1988, the nine gold medals have gone to South Korea, South Korea, South Korea, South Korea, South Korea, South Korea, South Korea, South Korea and, on Sunday here, South Korea. They’ve gone to South Korea with 21 different archers coursing through the program. They’ve gone to South Korea in finals against 12 different countries. They’ve gone to South Korea at Seoul, Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo — nine cities and six of the seven continents.
They’ve never gone to South Korea in Antarctica, but they probably would.
Even at Athens 2004, in a stirring event witnessed by lucky people, when China had a nine-point lead going to the last arrow from Park Sung-hyun, that arrow flew through the hot Greek air in the old Olympic stadium near the Acropolis and snuggled squarely in the “10” circle.
What a gasp that was.
South Korea’s idea of a hiccup, that gnarly quarterfinal with Sweden at Barcelona 1992, ended in a draw after regulation.
They handled that in a shootout.
On and on and on goes their capacity to produce what’s needed when needed. They’re such a mesmerizing pleasure to watch in their mastery that one can forget for sustained moments that the world actually does not revolve around archery. So come Sunday, for the last arrow of a methodical 6-0 blitz past a team of Russians in the final in the withering heat at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, 22-year-old Jang Minhee had a thought.
“I thought, ‘I really want to get this over with and get it done,’” she said later on. Then her arrow found its way to a 9 for a clinching 54-51 set, and then, “I verified that it was gold, I felt the rush of emotions, but I quelled them and I just was happy about it.”
Said 20-year-old An San, “All of my coaches were kind of in my head, those who taught me how to win this.”
Said 25-year-old Kang Chae-young, “In Korea, I think that it’s really all neck-and-neck and all our athletes are really very strong, and that’s why we compete with each other through [intra-nation] rounds, and I think that’s what makes us strong as a group.”
There must be so much smiling going on around there, maybe even sometimes diabolical.
Through a Sunday with a quarterfinal against Italy, a semifinal against Belarus and a final against members of the banned-but-included Russian team, South Korea’s latest trio had lost zero of nine sets and had drawn only one (even that for a clinching point against Belarus). Always, there had come a moment when some opponent fired some beleaguered 7, and with the margin for imperfection so miniscule, one had to resist the urge to trot out there and say, Okay, you’re done.
All along, the three talked and fist-bumped amiably among themselves and made the interims between arrows look like some relaxed endeavor in someone’s gaudy backyard.
“As we were training,” Kang said, “we always uplifted ourselves and we had a goal to support each other. These kinds of poses are our way of supporting each other and showing our support. And I think that always had a positive effect on our result.”
They also go around with little encouragements to themselves, things that sound universal but seem worthy of emulating given the record. Kang has “a background message on my phone saying that, ‘Yes, I can.’ If I think I can, I can actually do it.” An, well: “I actually talk to myself a lot when we’re in matches, and every time I do I say, ‘I have done well, and I am doing well, and I will do well in the future.’”
They even had the guts as three Olympic rookies to watch old South Korean Olympic victories on videos, a part of preparation that might addle some. After all, no one wants to be the first to, you know. Yet An explained, “We wanted to get accustomed and acclimated to the overall environment in the archery field, and we kind of wanted to feel more at ease with the Olympic pressure coming on.”
In fact, their rigors in just getting to the team had been so substantial that Kang didn’t make the Rio de Janeiro 2016 team and said before these Games, “I completely lost confidence. Since I had high expectations for myself, I was feeling pressure. I told my coach at that time that I felt very overwhelmed, insecure and I was having a hard time mentally.”
Then she figured it out all the way to Sunday, on which she said, “I think if I look more at ease, that’s great.”
Oh, she looked at ease, all right, as did her teammates and their camaraderie. It looked like the gentlest ruthlessness you ever saw, and it finished with a merry little skit as they boarded the medal stand and flung imaginary arrows in a tender cheekiness. Now they move on to individual events, of which An said, “For me, I think that I’ve achieved whatever I had planned” — she also won gold Saturday in the inaugural mixed team event — “and so now I would like to enjoy the rest of the matches.”
At the thought of any deeper enjoyment, one does shudder.