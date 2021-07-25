They also go around with little encouragements to themselves, things that sound universal but seem worthy of emulating given the record. Kang has “a background message on my phone saying that, ‘Yes, I can.’ If I think I can, I can actually do it.” An, well: “I actually talk to myself a lot when we’re in matches, and every time I do I say, ‘I have done well, and I am doing well, and I will do well in the future.’”