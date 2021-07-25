The U.S. men’s basketball team opens Olympic play against France on Sunday, kicking off its campaign for a fourth straight gold medal.

But after a lightning-quick turnaround from the NBA playoffs, an uneven exhibition run and a covid-19 scare, the Americans have endured plenty of complications already.

Oddsmakers view the U.S. as heavy favorites in the 12-team tournament, and the players have embraced the gold-or-bust expectations despite the schedule challenges and roster absences.

Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know