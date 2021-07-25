Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
USA men’s basketball seeking revenge for 2019 FIBA World Cup loss to France
TOKYO — The United States’ men’s basketball team will open Olympic play against France in a marquee matchup of Group A powers on Sunday.
USA, winners of the last three Olympic gold medals, is seeking revenge for an 89-79 loss to France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. That loss marked the Americans’ first to the French in men’s basketball and it eliminated USA, which finished seventh, from medal competition.
All time, USA is 9-1 against France in major international competitions, including 6-0 in Olympic play. The two countries faced off in the gold medal game at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, with USA winning, 85-75. In their most recent meeting at the Olympics, USA beat France, 100-97, in the group stage of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
USA enters Sunday with FIBA’s No. 1 ranking, while France is seventh.
USA men’s basketball survives nightmare week ahead of Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — Rewind to early last week: USA Basketball faced questions about its offensive rhythm, defensive effort and positional balance after a lackluster exhibition loss to Nigeria.
Those issues now seem trivial after a nightmare week that included a loss to Australia, the news that Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because of coronavirus protocols, the unexpected departure of Kevin Love and the need to cancel Friday’s rematch against the Australians because of the program’s uncertain health situation. Right in the middle of all that madness, Damian Lillard was bombarded with questions about his future with the Portland Trail Blazers.
With its opener in Tokyo against France set for Sunday, USA Basketball had to scramble. To replace Beal, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was added. After Love exited because of lingering effects from a calf injury, Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee got the call. Those losses exacerbated roster problems created by the delayed ending to the NBA Finals.
USA men’s basketball roster is complete as ‘Finals 3’ land in Tokyo
TOKYO — USA Basketball received great news early Sunday morning when Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton arrived in Tokyo following their participation in the NBA Finals. All three will be available for USA’s opener against France, which tips at 9 p.m. Sunday evening local time.
After covid-related challenges and the tight turnaround from the NBA season, the roster is finally assembled in full. Here’s a look at the 12-man roster, including positions and jersey numbers.
- Bam Adebayo, center/forward, No. 13
- Devin Booker, guard, No. 15
- Kevin Durant, forward, No. 7
- Jerami Grant, forward, No. 9
- Draymond Green, forward, No. 14
- Jrue Holiday, guard, No. 12
- Keldon Johnson, forward/guard, No. 4
- Zach LaVine, guard, No. 5
- Damian Lillard, guard, No. 6
- JaVale McGee, center, No. 11
- Khris Middleton, forward, No. 8
- Jayson Tatum, forward, No. 10