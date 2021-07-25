American Torri Huske, 18, will also go for her first gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Michael Andrew, who has drawn attention for his comments on the coronavirus vaccine, is a medal favorite in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.
Shaky qualification performances leave U.S. gymnasts with questions no one had considered
TOKYO — The world’s most dominant gymnastics team, led by the best athlete in this sport’s history, suddenly appears vulnerable. The gold medal at these Olympic Games, once considered all but a sure thing for the United States, now seems in question after the American women, plagued by imprecision all afternoon Sunday, slipped into second during the qualification round. The gymnasts representing the Russian Olympic Committee will enter the team final as the top squad.
This is unfamiliar territory for the U.S. gymnasts, long the standard-bearers in international women’s gymnastics. Russia and China have chased from behind, but since the 2012 Games, the Americans have defeated their peers at the Olympics and world championships by an average of nearly seven points, a monstrous margin in gymnastics. Until Sunday, the United States hadn’t placed second in the qualifying round or in the final since 2010.
The results do not carry over to Tuesday’s final, so Sunday’s mishaps are not detrimental to the team’s gold medal chances. But the scores offered a somber reminder of what could lie ahead. Led by Simone Biles, Team USA earned a 170.562 during the opening day of competition, a full point behind the Russians, who led the field with a 171.629.
Michael Andrew, who drew attention for his comments on coronavirus vaccines, is a medal favorite
American swimmer Michael Andrew is a medal favorite in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. Andrew, 22, drew attention before the Games for his comments on the coronavirus vaccine.
Andrew revealed on the YouTube swimming series “Inside With Brett Hawke” in January that he did not want to take the coronavirus vaccine when it became available — in part because he had just had covid-19 and in part because of some unspoken concerns.
“So my thought pattern is kind of like, if I’ve already got it, there’s not as much health risk for me,” he said. Speaking about his family’s stance toward the virus, he added, “We’re kind of, I wouldn’t say conspiracy theory-type family, but we’re definitely on the side where we look for what other methods are there. The same with the way we train. Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?”
Meet the Australian swimmer looking to dethrone Katie Ledecky
TOKYO — Ariarne Titmus was just 15, just beginning to emerge as a freestyle prodigy in Australia, just about to have her mind blown by an American swimmer four years older splashing across her TV screen. It was August 2016, the summer of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and Katie Ledecky was at the height of her powers. They swam all the same events, Titmus and Ledecky, but the former had never seen anyone swim them like the latter.
“I remember watching her races,” Titmus said, “and thinking, ‘This chick is nuts.’ ”
Ledecky has redefined the outer limits of athletic potential during her historic career, breaking convention with her stroke and her training and applying a sprinter’s mentality to her sport’s longest races, so it was inevitable that someday someone would come along — young, hungry and emboldened by her example — to knock her off her throne.