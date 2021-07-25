Swimming events are again in the spotlight on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, where Katie Ledecky is set to face a tough test in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus seeks to dethrone the Ledecky in Tokyo; she beat Ledecky at the 2019 world championships.

American Torri Huske, 18, will also go for her first gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Michael Andrew, who has drawn attention for his comments on the coronavirus vaccine, is a medal favorite in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.

