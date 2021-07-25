The United States remained unbeaten at 4-0 with only Japan — the team it lost to in the 2008 Olympic final — left to play in pool play. It has clinched at least a spot in the bronze medal game. If Japan beats Canada, the U.S. will play Japan for the gold medal Tuesday regardless of the rivals’ round-robin result Monday. If Canada beats Japan, the U.S. would either need to beat Japan or rely on run differential to make the gold medal game.