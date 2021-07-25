“She’s freaking pitching her butt off,” Chidester said. “We need to come through in this moment. She can’t carry us the whole way. We need to do something. It gave me a little sense of calm: We got to help her out.”
It took until extra innings of its fourth game for an opponent to score against the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. But even after Abbott finally yielded a run, her teammates refused to let it become a loss. Chidester swatted a two-run, walk-off single through the left side in the eighth inning, pushing the United States to a 2-1 victory over Australia and likely into the gold medal game.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
The United States remained unbeaten at 4-0 with only Japan — the team it lost to in the 2008 Olympic final — left to play in pool play. It has clinched at least a spot in the bronze medal game. If Japan beats Canada, the U.S. will play Japan for the gold medal Tuesday regardless of the rivals’ round-robin result Monday. If Canada beats Japan, the U.S. would either need to beat Japan or rely on run differential to make the gold medal game.
It was possible the U.S. and Japan, ranked first and second in the world, would play a game with no stakes before playing one with the highest stakes. For U.S. Coach Ken Eriksen, it would make no difference Monday.
“We approach every game the same way: like we’re going to win the ballgame,” Eriksen said. “We’ve never held back, made lineup changes to give people rests or anything like that. We’re trying to dominate every game, trying to win every game, and hopefully get back on an airplane to go across the Pacific undefeated.”
The United States may do so because of its two-armed menace of a pitching staff. The only run Abbott and Cat Osterman have allowed came in the international tiebreaker format, when Australia started the eighth inning with a runner on second and no outs. Osterman, 38, and Abbott, who turns 36 on Tuesday, are the lone holdovers from 2008. They have allowed one run, six hits and 10 walks while striking out 41 batters over 29 innings.
“We’ve got fire and ice throwing the ball for us right now,” Eriksen said.
Abbott provides the fire. At 6-foot-3, she is perhaps the hardest-throwing pitcher in softball history. She scrunches low in her delivery, nearly scraping her knuckles on the ground before she lifts the ball above her head, rotates her torso and leaps at the batter. By the time she releases her low-70 mph fastballs, her left hand is nearly placing the ball in the catcher’s mitt.
“One of the best, if not the best, in the world,” Australian Coach Laing Harrow said.
In Tokyo, Abbott has won or saved every U.S. game and completed both her starts. She took the mound Sunday morning about 18 hours after preserving a 2-0 victory over Canada by striking out all three hitters she faced in the seventh. The day before, she flirted with a no-hitter and allowed just one in a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
On Sunday, she struck out 13 over eight innings, allowing six walks — two of them intentional — and three hits. Her tournament stats through four games look fake: two wins, two saves, 17 innings, four hits, nine walks and 28 strikeouts.
On Sunday, she cruised into the sixth inning, then found trouble. An infield single and a walk put two runners on with no outs. Abbott threw a 72 mile-per-hour fastball, her hardest of the day, as she induced a pop-up. Chelsea Forkin, who had Australia’s only hit out of the infield, then popped out behind first base. A walk loaded the bases with two outs in a scoreless game. Eriksen trudged to the mound.
“Be Monica,” he told her.
Michelle Cox worked a 2-2 count. Abbott froze her with a fastball over the outside corner, which she punctuated with two clenched fists and a scream.
“You live for these moments,” Abbott said. “You live to compete in these moments. I think we all do. We live to be there and be able to step up for our team, no matter who the person is.”
So much had led Abbott back to the Olympics, which cut Olympics from the program in 2008. During her college career at Tennessee, Abbott spun 23 no-hitters and six perfect games. In 2012 she rifled a fastball 77 miles per hour, deemed the fastest pitch in softball history by the Guinness Book of World Records. For the past decade she has played in the Japan Softball League for the Toyota Red Terriers and won five championships. She once threw no-hitters in consecutive championship games.
“She’s definitely an inspiration,” 22-year-old Australian pitcher Gabrielle Plain said.
Abbott became a softball legend during a time the spotlight wasn’t on the sport. Her college career happened before NCAA softball became a relative ratings hit for ESPN. She was 23 at the last Olympic softball tournament, just beginning her professional career, when she went 3-0 and won her semifinal start.
“One of the best careers of any pitcher that’s ever donned the USA uniform in two different eras,” Eriksen said. “To understand the longevity and what it takes to be Monica Abbott, people don’t see the daily workouts that she puts herself through to stay in shape. She’s one of the most fit athletes I’ve ever coached. She’s always there answering the bell.”
So despite the blistering, 90-degree heat and her control starting to wane, Eriksen never considered lifting Abbott. But she could not escape the eighth unscathed. Jade Wall fouled off two 3-2 pitches with two outs and the bases loaded before Abbott pulled ball four inside, walking in a run. Australia needed three outs for a massive upset.
With a runner starting on second base, Haylie McCleney used her speed for a leadoff single, her fourth time on base. Janie Reed’s sacrifice bunt pushed two runners into scoring position for Chidester. She had gone 0 for 3 with a strikeout, including a grounder that got McCleney thrown out at home after a triple to start the game.
Chidester hacked at the first pitch she saw. “I just felt barrel, and I was running,” she said. She didn’t see the ball whistle past the shortstop’s lunge and scoot into left field. She didn’t see McCleney bolt around third base and slide home. She only slid into second base, then looked up to see her teammates streaming toward her.
“Yeah, Chiddy!” they shouted. “We did it!”
Inside the pile of bodies was Abbott, the pitcher finally on a stage worth of her talent.
“You don’t become that great by just pure talent,” Chidester said. “There’s so much process. There’s so much that goes into he mastermind of all of that. To see her be able to come out and show the world that, it’s been so fun to see.”