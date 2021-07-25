The U.S. women never fully rebounded after a nervy start on floor. In addition to Biles’s error, Grace McCallum opened the competition with a bounce out of bounds, and Lee landed short on her final tumbling pass. Jordan Chiles has epitomized consistency this season, hitting every routine in her past four competitions. But Sunday, she dragged her feet on the ground after a transition down to the low bar. She fell twice on beam, ending a performance that Forster admitted was “surprising.” All six of the U.S. gymnasts declined interviews after the competition.