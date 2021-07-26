But for most of the 600-plus members of Team USA — not to mention almost all of the more than 11,000 athletes competing here from around the world — celebrating a medal from Tokyo comes by phone or FaceTime. And it’s not just the celebration. The run-up to the Games was completely different. Instead of seeing her 31-year-old daughter on the ground in Japan — “We were going to let her do her own thing, too,” her mother said — Ana flew with one of her cousins from Colorado to Georgia, where Amber lives and trains, in late June.