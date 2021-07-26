Ledecky would later tell reporters that Titmus had a “smart” game plan, and she said she lost despite feeling strong over the final 100 meters of the instant classic. Titmus caught Ledecky by the final turn and won with a time of 3:56.69, the second-fastest time ever in the event. After it was over and video of her coach celebrating went viral, Titmus told Sporting News Australia that she was sharing the landmark win with her coach.