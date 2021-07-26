It appeared to be a snapshot of the reputation that Boxall has cultivated as a promising young coach on the rise in Australia, a colorful and controversial personality who has been credited with unlocking the potential of the 20-year-old Titmus. She told reporters afterward that her 43-year-old coach “means everything to me” and that he was crying as she was awarded the gold medal.
“It was actually hard to contain it. I could see Dean on the other side bawling his eyes out,” she said. “You don’t see that that often, so that made me want to tear up.”
Aside from helping develop Titmus, Boxall has an electrifying presence — he has long blonde hair and, as the world saw Monday, can be animated in his coaching from the deck. He is also reportedly a controversial figure in the Australian swim world and has been accused of running militaristic-style training regiments within his organization, the St. Peters Western swim club in Brisbane.
Boxall has spoken about his unconventional coaching methods — he says he doesn’t believe in coaching through textbooks and rather teaches through instinct.
“People might look at it as a negative, but I’m not a well-read swimming coach. You have a plan, but that plan often goes AWOL. There is always something that goes wrong,” Boxall told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019. “If I follow someone else’s philosophy and don’t have my core ideas … I lose my compass. I’ve never picked up a textbook about swimming technique. It’s more about feel and understanding and intuition.”
Ledecky would later tell reporters that Titmus had a “smart” game plan, and she said she lost despite feeling strong over the final 100 meters of the instant classic. Titmus caught Ledecky by the final turn and won with a time of 3:56.69, the second-fastest time ever in the event. After it was over and video of her coach celebrating went viral, Titmus told Sporting News Australia that she was sharing the landmark win with her coach.
“He becomes quite animated,” she said, “and I think this is just as much for him as it is for me.”