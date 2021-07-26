How much do the 900,000-plus Fijians on their 110 inhabited South Pacific islands care about Rugby Sevens? Here are some words from Ben Ryan, the Englishman who in 2016 managed Fiji to the world’s first Olympic gold medal in Rugby Sevens, whereupon Fiji up and bestowed him an honorary Fijian name, put him on a commemorative coin and gave him three acres of land.
“I was given land,” Ryan wrote in a pre-Olympic recollection in the Guardian, then followed that passage with a comma and three dreamy words …
“ … including a waterfall …
It was, after all, the first medal in the history of the country.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Different countries get absorbed with different sports, and this one 3,162 miles southwest of Honolulu has gone gaga for the heaving, sweating game that requests so little of your time: 14 minutes, two seven-minute halves, brief enough that it’s clinically proven that people have missed entire matches while in beer lines.
“I don’t know how to express this,” Jerry Tuwai, the 32-year-old Fiji team captain and holdover from Rio de Janeiro 2016, said Monday at Tokyo Stadium, “but in Fiji, rugby’s played every day — in the villages, the towns, the beaches, the jungle. …”
“Growing up, everyone wants to be a rugby player. …It’s a game for us that stops everything, everyone from the government, everyone, even inside the schools watches the game.”
Then this tough man who learned to play on a roundabout using coconuts and plastic bottles and balled-up T-shirts, who used to sleep on streets when he couldn’t get transport home from the airport after matches, who grew up without electricity, and whose neighbors had to run extension cords into the house so his parents could watch him play, pondered the whole phenomenon.
“Crazy,” he said.
The thing is, Fiji could use your thoughts and well wishes. Even if it is technically the T-Rex of the smaller, shorter, 138-year-old version of a 2,000-ish-year-old sport, it still is straining
toward one of the toughest feats in any of the world’s sports: that of repeating. That strain was perhaps visible Monday in a 24-19 escape from Japan and a 28-14 besting of Canada, victories with some gooey complication to them.
But beyond that, Fiji, which usually has its hard times cause by dramatic storms, is having a hard time caused by a quiet menace. Speaking by phone from Suva, the capital, the longtime rugby commentator Satish Narain began, “So, you know, Suva is rocked by covid. There’s a daily average of positive cases of about 800 to a thousand, on a daily average of a dozen deaths. So the feel is a little bit of a mixed one. Sevens is expected to put a smile on everyone’s face. Most people are at home. Most people work from home. There’s no schools. Most of the variety shops in the city are closed.”
His voice stayed matter-of-fact when he said later in the conversation, “We’ve got containment zones. We can’t play contact sports. No schools are open. No one can go to the gym. We can’t play squash. We can’t do anything … A lot of people have lost their jobs. A lot of people are struggling … We’re a developing country so when it hit us it’s like really sore in a lot of places. Our health systems are stretched like hell. We’ve got field hospitals where before we had sports arenas.”
Then there’s the Sevens, the Flying Fijians, appear on TV from somewhere out there, and maybe just now there’s a line that stretches back to pre-covid. Just as the streets are silent during matches during covid times, the streets were silent during matches before covid times.
Of the pre-covid times, Narian said, “You can’t hear any cars moving. You can’t see anybody. Yeah. They’re all in front of TV sets.”
And of the covid times, he said, “The nationwide curfew starts at 6 p.m. So everybody’s at home now, and everybody will do what they have to do and they’ll be in front of the TV set.”
Then a match ends in a hurry, and the country engages in one of the world’s most prominent international languages: sports rehash!
“And if the team loses,” Narian said, “the social media will be buzzing, the radio shows will be buzzing. ‘Fire the coach.’ ‘Replace this player.’”
If the team wins, really wins like in Rio de Janeiro, then you’re talking waterfalls and whatnot. So the streets filled. “There was dancing,” Narian said.
The Fiji Times reported that at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, staff and patients “crowded around television sets and loud cheers rang out in the wards,” and, some patients “used their crutches or wheelchairs to get to the television to ensure they do not miss history in the making.”
The Sydney Morning Herald reported, “There didn’t appear to be any work taking place at the Reserve Bank of Fiji, with a photo posted on social media showing scores of workers gathered outside the building and a large banner unfurled from the roof.”
For the team’s homecoming after that, Narian said, “The fans lined the street,” and, “The national stadium was chockablock. About twenty thousand people gathered to honor the team.” Next after that, Ryan wrote in his column, “The first rugby match at the national stadium to be played after the Olympics was a girls’ soccer match. The stadium was jam-packed.”
Now they watch from the villages, the towns, the beaches, the jungle, and Tuwai said, “You can see we are playing our hearts out because things that are happening in Fiji and expectation of the people in Fiji.”
As he spoke, just two more days of the hasty matches remained, preceding weeks and years of rehash.