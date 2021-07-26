But beyond that, Fiji, which usually has its hard times cause by dramatic storms, is having a hard time caused by a quiet menace. Speaking by phone from Suva, the capital, the longtime rugby commentator Satish Narain began, “So, you know, Suva is rocked by covid. There’s a daily average of positive cases of about 800 to a thousand, on a daily average of a dozen deaths. So the feel is a little bit of a mixed one. Sevens is expected to put a smile on everyone’s face. Most people are at home. Most people work from home. There’s no schools. Most of the variety shops in the city are closed.”