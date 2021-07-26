Five years ago, Massialas had been mobbed by raucous teammates. Now the tournament, so promising at the start, had unraveled. Massialas lost in the first round, too. Making his Olympics debut, Nick Itkin beat Russian Anton Borodachev in the round of 32 — then lost to his twin brother Kirill in the round of 16. (“They do have some differences,” Itkin said, “even though they do look exactly the same.”)