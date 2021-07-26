Titmus finished fourth overall in qualifying with a 1:55.88, but remains the favorite for gold in the event, having swum by far the fastest time in the world this year, a 1:53.09 at Australian Olympic trials. Because of their order of finish, Ledecky and Titmus will be in opposite heats of the semis on Tuesday. They are also expected to face off in the 800 free and the 4x200 free relay later in the meet.