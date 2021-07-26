The Olympics are in Zagunis’s blood: Her parents rowed at the 1976 Games. She does not want her last one to be defined by empty arenas and spitting into a tube every morning. Each year of training, with its physical toll and international travel to competitions, “makes your brain want to explode,” Zagunis said. Knowing it would take three years, not four, makes sticking around more tempting. And there is also, maybe strongest of all, the desire to win again.