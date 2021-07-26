To earn that medal, Russia counted on six routines from Artur Dalaloyan, a world champion who tore his Achilles in April. With tape squeezing his entire ankle, Dalaloyan looked relieved once he finished his floor routine, knowing a mistake could have knocked his team from the first-place position it held through much of the evening. Once the Russians finally stood atop the podium, where the athletes are asked to grab medals on their own because of coronavirus restrictions, Nagornyy took the medal from Dalaloyan’s hands and put it around his teammate’s neck. Dalaloyan then did the same for Nagornyy.