The United States had slipped out of medal contention by the time the gymnasts transitioned to their final apparatus. That rotation became a dramatic finale that featured the athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee, Japan and China. They battled for placements on the podium, and the U.S. men had no role in that show.
“We knew what we were up against anyways,” said Sam Mikulak, the veteran on the U.S. team. “They all just knocked it out.”
The Russians, despite some landing errors from the first two gymnasts on floor, still had a cushion of about half a point before their gold medal-clinching routine. Moments earlier, Daiki Hashimoto shined for Japan. His teammates bounced, swayed and cheered as he flew through the air on each skill during his high bar routine. Then they greeted him with exuberant hugs.
That performance meant Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy needed to answer with a strong routine. The 2019 world all-around champion delivered. He collapsed to the ground in tears when his score appeared on the video board, and it narrowly exceeded the required mark. The Russians, with a 262.500 final tally, had secured their first team gold since 1996.
To earn that medal, Russia counted on six routines from Artur Dalaloyan, a world champion who tore his Achilles in April. With tape squeezing his entire ankle, Dalaloyan looked relieved once he finished his floor routine, knowing a mistake could have knocked his team from the first-place position it held through much of the evening. Once the Russians finally stood atop the podium, where the athletes are asked to grab medals on their own because of coronavirus restrictions, Nagornyy took the medal from Dalaloyan’s hands and put it around his teammate’s neck. Dalaloyan then did the same for Nagornyy.
Japan placed just over a tenth of a point behind in second. That margin is equivalent to the deduction taken for one step on a landing or any other tiny mistake. Both teams had fantastic performances. China landed in third with 261.894 after a couple errors, but the team stayed within striking distance until the end, when all the contenders had some nervy moments.
Heading into that last rotation, Team USA trailed Japan, the third-place team at the time, by about four points. The Americans understood what that meant.
“Oh yeah, we knew there was no hope,” said Mikulak, a three-time Olympian.
“We were rotating with Russia, so …” teammate Shane Wiskus said.
“It was hard to miss,” Mikulak said.
The U.S. men finished the qualifying round in fourth, but they were still a significant margin behind those three perennial powers. The format of the team final, where three gymnasts perform in each event and every score counts, leaves little room for error and creates the opportunity for upsets.
“We were doing everything we could,” said Mikulak, who’s still chasing his first Olympic medal. “We went out there with a lot fight, a lot of heart. We handled a lot of tough pressure situations. … They didn’t really open the door for us to slide in there.”
Team USA had solid performances throughout the meet. When the United States began the competition on pommel horse — an event that can easily cause trouble, especially when pressure is at its peak — Yul Moldauer started off with a strong set.
“Oh man, I had been thinking about that horse set the whole day,” Moldauer said, admitting that he “kind of blacked out” early in the routine. Once he landed his dismount, he knew his teammates would hit their routines, too. And they did.
Brody Malone, the U.S. all-around champion who had never even competed at a world championships, offered his solid routines with a calm demeanor yet again. That’s become his defining trait this season, and now that will benefit the United States for years to come.
“This man’s coming out hot,” said Mikulak, who will join Malone in Wednesday’s all-around final. “He’s just hitting sets. He’s rocking it. We needed someone to really rise to the occasion, and he came out of quarantine [last year] better than ever.”
Wiskus, the only member of the team who didn’t advance to any individual finals, was a steady force throughout the meet. After his floor routine, he took his time walking off the platform, looking around at the Olympic venue — “like sunbathing,” he said afterward.
The Americans made it through 17 of 18 routines without a major error — theoretically keeping them in contention for a medal in case one of their competitors had a disastrous routine to end the meet. Mikulak capped the evening for the United States with a floor routine, and he landed on his back on one of his tumbling passes. After a deep squat on a previous skill, “my legs were just pretty gassed,” he said. That error might have made the difference between fourth and fifth place; Great Britain finished ahead of the United States by just over a point.
Does that slide from fourth to fifth put a damper on the evening? “Nah, not at all,” Mikulak said. “It’s no third.”
A medal was far out of reach by that point, and Mikulak knew it.
The Americans could still finish on the podium during the individual finals, but by the time they left the arena, the gymnasts were already thinking ahead to the 2024 Paris Games, too. Mikulak will retire after his performance here, but the other three gymnasts will all be back as the new Olympic cycle begins.
They want a team medal. And they know what they need, so they aren’t starting these finals counting on other teams to make mistakes.
“A lot of difficulty,” Malone said. “That is our goal, though. It’s going to happen.”