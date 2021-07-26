Through 12 finals across three mornings at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, eight of the gold medal-winning times were slower than the corresponding times in the same events in Rio. By contrast, in Rio, those same 12 events saw eight time-drops from the 2012 London Games. In Rio, the first three nights of finals saw five world records broken. In Tokyo, where finals are being held in the morning, there has been just one so far, by the Australian women’s 4x100 freestyle relay.