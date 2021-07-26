Hachimura was a star in Japan even before the Wizards took the No. 9 pick in 2019 and made him the first Japanese player selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The son of a Beninese father and Japanese mother, Hachimura, alongside Osaka, is also an emblem of the increasingly multicultural society Japan is showing off at these Games — despite that he isn’t always accepted because of his background. Hachimura tweeted in Japanese in May about facing a consistent stream of racial abuse online.