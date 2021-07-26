Today in Tokyo
NBC not quite spreading its feathers with Peacock streaming service
NBC has added its Peacock streaming service to its Olympic coverage this year, giving the network an opportunity to expand its offerings to viewers who have cut the cable cord.
But don’t expect a wide variety of live sports. As The Post’s Tatum Hunter and Geoffrey A. Fowler wrote, “Think of Peacock as a distant, less-sophisticated cousin to NBC. Instead of just streaming NBC’s coverage, it will have its own shows and hosts.”
Much of the coverage, particularly in the early days of this year’s Games, will center on gymnastics, one of the Olympics’ most popular sports. On Tuesday starting at 6 a.m. Eastern, Peacock will be the sole place to watch live coverage of the women’s gymnastics team finals, which will feature Simone Biles and the United States.
Along with gymnastics, Peacock also will offer early-morning coverage of track and field and Team USA men’s basketball. The gymnastics and track and field will be free, although ad-supported; the U.S. men’s basketball games will be available live only as part of the Peacock Premium service, which costs $4.99 per month. (Team USA’s group-stage games will air on a tape-delay basis on NBC’s other networks, and the gold medal game will air live on NBC at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 6. Some of the earlier knockout-round games will also be on live television.)
Some Japanese residents are getting into the Olympic spirit
Shota Okamoto was running an errand with his wife and two daughters Monday when they decided to get a photo with the Olympic rings near National Stadium. They arrived to find a long queue that snaked around the block, and waited more than an hour for their photo.
“Before the Olympics started, we were not sure about the Olympics being in Japan. But now that it’s happening, we’re cheering on the athletes,” Okamoto said.
The Olympics are underway, and some local residents are getting into it — despite the collective angst that had been building for months leading up to the Games. Public polling repeatedly showed that a plurality of Japanese voters wanted the Games to be canceled or postponed once more, fearing the spread of the coronavirus.
Although spectators have been banned from the majority of the events and the capital is under a coronavirus state of emergency, these Japanese residents are still finding ways to get into the mood and catch a glimpse of the international event.
Tina Charles eyes another gold with U.S. women’s basketball
The drive took about 40 minutes from her mom’s place on Long Island to the charter school in Brooklyn. Those June 2020 days were strange as New York was bombarded by the coronavirus pandemic at the same time it neared a boiling point with protests of systemic racism within law enforcement. All of that weighed on Tina Charles, but she was able to find some regularity in that long drive.
Five days a week, Monday through Friday, Charles was up for a weightlifting session at 5 or 6 a.m., and that was followed by the drive to the gym for work with trainer Tim Burns of Pro Hoops. That was the lead-up to a season that would never happen for Charles. She decided to opt out of the 2020 season because her extrinsic asthma put her in the high-risk category.
Those summer workouts, however, have led to an unprecedented 2021 for Charles. She will begin her quest for a third gold medal Tuesday when the U.S. women’s basketball team faces Nigeria as the Americans seek an unprecedented seventh consecutive Olympic title at the Tokyo Games. The game begins at 12:40 a.m. Eastern time.