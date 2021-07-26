On the second day of swimming finals, there was all manner of drama — though Huske’s near miss is up there for most excruciating. Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, who has no peer in the 100-meter breaststroke, backed up the gold he won in Rio de Janeiro with another here. Peaty’s swim of 57.37 is just the fifth-fastest time of his career, which happens to be the fifth-fastest time ever. Peaty now owns the fastest 19 times in the event, as dominant as any swimmer in anything.