The wave of change started years ago, but Biles embodies how U.S. teams have evolved. She leads this contingent in Tokyo as one of three women of color, alongside Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee. At 24, an age once perceived as too old for elite gymnastics, Biles is at her best. If she wins the all-around gold as expected, she’ll become the oldest winner since 1968. Douglas was 16 when she earned the title, and the 2012 Olympic team had an average age of 16.8. Now every member of the U.S. squad is at least 18, and the average age exceeds 21.