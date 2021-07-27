He remembers how he went to the track for a casual workout, how distracted he was with his knee and the Rio finish, how he was just warming up when he rode into the row of small jumps called “the rhythm section” too much on his back wheel, how his bike flipped upside down in the air, how he landed on the top of his head, how when he hit the ground he could see his legs and it was as if they were somewhere in the distance, too far for him to reach.