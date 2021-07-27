“I think it helped a lot,” said Alex Walsh, a first-time Olympian from the University of Virginia who turns 20 later this week. “I think a bunch of us, this is our first or second major international meet, so having that kind of camp just to be able to get to know one another and also bond with the vets and hear what they have to say and learn a lot from them, I think that was really beneficial in getting us mentally prepared for taking on a stage as big as this one.”