By 12, she broke her first state record. “That was kind of when I realized that it was something that I excelled at,” she said. But it wasn’t the only thing she excelled at. Kids in Seward often attend a summertime bluegrass camp, so Lydia took up the stand-up bass and the guitar. She sings. “There was a group of us that really enjoyed it,” Jacoby said. For five or six years, she and four friends formed the Snow River String Band, and a few minutes on YouTube reveals the talent that brought them to the Anchorage Bluegrass Festival and elsewhere.