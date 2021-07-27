Richardson, who won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials last month and was expected to make a major impact in Tokyo with her talent and personality, instead is sitting out the Games. She tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, and was given a one-month suspension in addition to having her win nullified. The suspension is set to end just in time for her to potentially compete in the 4x100 relay at the Olympics, but she was left off the roster by USA Track & Field.