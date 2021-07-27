“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat, and work on my mindfulness,” she said.
As for the rest of her plans here, Biles replied, “We’re going to take it a day at a time. I know tomorrow we have a little bit of a break for training, so that’ll be really nice to have a mental rest day. And then injury, no. Just my pride is hurt a little bit."
Biles has qualified for all of the remaining women’s gymnastics events. Here’s the schedule. Each of these events will be aired live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.
Women’s individual all-around: Thursday, 6:50 a.m. Eastern.
Biles, the defending women’s individual all-around gold medalist, is one of 24 gymnasts who qualified for the event based on their scores in qualifying. In the individual all-around, each athlete does one routine on each apparatus: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Their scores are added together and whoever has the highest cumulative score is the winner.
Suni Lee of the United States also qualified for the individual all-around (each country is limited to two gymnasts in both the individual all-around and the apparatus finals).
Women’s apparatus finals
Biles has qualified for all four apparatus finals by virtue of finishing in the top eight on each in qualifying. Each gymnast will get one exercise on each apparatus with the exception of vault, where the gymnasts will make two attempts and the scores of the two are averaged to determine the winner.
Vault: Sunday, 4:45 a.m. Eastern. Biles is the defending gold medalist. Jade Carey also has qualified from the United States.
Uneven bars: Sunday, 6:27 a.m. Eastern. Lee also has qualified from the United States.
Floor exercise: Monday, 4:45 a.m. Eastern. Biles is the defending gold medalist. Carey also has qualified from the United States.
Balance beam: Tuesday, 4:48 a.m. Eastern. Biles won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Lee also has qualified from the United States.