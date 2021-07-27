The Olympic Games continue in Tokyo, one day after Simone Biles stepped away from the women’s gymnastics team final. Biles said she wasn’t physically injured, but it is unclear whether she will continue in Tokyo. The Games roll on, though, with Katie Ledecky back in the pool for finals in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, where she will duel again with Ariarne Titmus, and 1,500-meter freestyle. And the U.S. men’s basketball team is back in action against Iran. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo