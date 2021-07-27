Today in Tokyo
This is what peak performance looks like. Who cares how it’s clothed?
No matter what they wear, male or female, you’re always looking at their bodies, aren’t you? Always. The Olympics is about the body ideal, and there are so many different versions of bodies, from Caeleb Dressel with those plates in his chest, to Simone Biles with her ability to look like a leaf floating to the ground, all of them with such implausibly compelling ranges of motion. So where is the dividing line between athletic glorification and sexualization?
And why is the line for women so often set by aging male functionaries who seem to have an eye for smirking voyeurism?
When Germany’s women gymnasts chose to wear unitards instead of the traditional spangled lingerie for the team qualifying event, it registered as a subversive sensation, which tells you just how little Olympic competitors own their otherwise powerful forms. “We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear,” said three-time Olympian Elisabeth Seitz, who will compete in the uneven bars later this week.
Women are not alone in this respect in Tokyo — all Olympians’ bodies are trespassed on by authorities to an uncomfortable degree. Study the uniform regulations of any sport federation there, and you’ll come across a sentence that offends your sense of personal space. Even Kevin Durant must suffer a FIBA regulation that dictates to an uncomfortably intimate degree what he wears on the court, “including, but not limited to, on his body, his hair or otherwise.” His hair? Where do these people get off?
For exceptional Black women such as Simone Biles, greatness is never enough
For one day, Simone Biles wasn’t the GOAT. Even though that’s how the announcer on NBC Sports described her as she prepared for the vault in the women’s gymnastics team finals Tuesday in Tokyo.
She wasn’t the infallible face of a greater movement, either, and that was evident when an audible gasp escaped the announcer’s mouth as Biles took one big step to catch her landing.
Whenever Biles pulls on her leotard, it’s as though she’s tightening a cape around her neck. She’s the hero tasked with saving a sullied sport, embodying some trite belief in American dominance — and also carrying a gender and an entire race.
That’s a heavy cape, and it chokes. But it’s one that exceptional Black women, and women of color, are told to wear. Because simply being great isn’t good enough.
They have to be superlative, as well as trailblazers. They have to be avatars of progress and change, and also fulfill a deeper societal responsibility as role models who break glass ceilings while breaking records.
But here’s the thing: It’s okay for Biles just to be amazing. Let her greatness stand on its own. We can be wowed and celebrate her without also expecting her to single-handedly revive gymnastics after a sexual abuse scandal, while also leading little Black girls to balance beams all over the nation.