Look at the people — regular citizens living lives. The bus lets you peer inside their apartments here and there, see them chatting at tables. Here comes a guy out to his balcony on maybe a 20th floor, wearing almost zero clothes, so good for him. There’s a motorcyclist waiting at the light, his blue, right-shoe Converse propping him from the pavement. (What a run those Converse have had.) There walk two ladies on the sidewalk, gawking and gawking, upward at the bus and its passengers as if baffled while estranged from an Olympics in their own city, as if thinking, Oh, there they are. That must be them.