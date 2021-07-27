“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” Holiday said Monday, less than a week after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship. “After winning, you kind of want to enjoy it and bask in it, but you can’t really let yourself go too much. You still have something else to do. The job’s not finished. Battling through the playoffs — and how draining that can be — then coming straight here, I feel like that made it a little easier because I just had to stay locked in.”