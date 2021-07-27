Instead, an even-tempered Durant explained that USA teams of the past didn’t enter games with headliners like Kobe Bryant or LeBron James expecting to take a certain number of shots or score a certain number of points. USA can make the most of its talent advantage in Tokyo, he argued, by establishing a culture where everyone is empowered, rather than by attempting to set a pecking order that might lean more heavily on a superstar like himself.
“I don’t sense a panic among our team or our coaching staff,” Durant said during a virtual interview Tuesday. “Alpha, leader, that stuff changes from game to game. Nobody is coming in here looking at themselves as the ‘leader’ of the team. Everybody chips in.
“The teams that I played on at the last two Olympics … we had so many great players. Nobody came in saying, we’re going to start the game off giving the ball to Kobe, me or LeBron. We have guys that have high, high, high IQ. Whatever is presented to us, we can adapt.”
With nine all-stars and plenty of scoring power on the roster, the approach makes sense in theory. Defending USA should be a constant game of whack-a-mole for its opponents. Unfortunately, it didn’t play out that way during the shaky opener. The Americans settled for three-pointers, struggled to penetrate the French defense, failed to get much in transition and committed untimely turnovers down the stretch.
It was a night of missed opportunities across the board, one that led USA Coach Gregg Popovich to call for greater “consistency” and French guard Evan Fournier to say that the Americans “were better individually, but they can be beaten as a team.”
Although Durant didn’t directly address Fournier’s comment, he did push back on the premise. In his view, USA’s ball movement generated plenty of quality looks in the first half, but failing to convert those opportunities prevented the Americans from extending their lead and set the table for France’s comeback.
“We know how to play with each other,” Durant said. “We know how to make the right pass. We’ve got guys who can catch and shoot the basketball, guys who can play off the ball. … We got each other good shots. We just didn’t make them.”
As USA licked its wounds from the loss to France, which snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak that dated back to 2004, it did have several reasons for optimism before its next Group A game against Iran on Wednesday.
For starters, the Americans were able to go through their first two practices with their full 12-man roster after Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton arrived from the NBA Finals shortly before Sunday’s opener. USA benefited greatly from a strong debut by Holiday, who attacked the basket, played hard-nosed perimeter defense and keyed a strong push early in the fourth quarter.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” Holiday said Monday, less than a week after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship. “After winning, you kind of want to enjoy it and bask in it, but you can’t really let yourself go too much. You still have something else to do. The job’s not finished. Battling through the playoffs — and how draining that can be — then coming straight here, I feel like that made it a little easier because I just had to stay locked in.”
The 6-foot-3 Holiday figures to play an even larger role going forward given USA’s need for drive-and-kick playmakers and point-of-attack defenders. From a fit perspective, he makes more sense alongside Durant and Damian Lillard than a shoot-first guard like Zach Lavine, who started against France.
Along those same lines, USA assistant coach Lloyd Pierce said Tuesday that forcing more turnovers, getting out in transition and making quicker decisions were the major points of emphasis over the last two days of practice.
“We want to get out, play fast and create extra possessions,” Pierce said. “It's only 40 minutes. We have to make this game a little faster. … Some of it is off your defense. Can you create more turnovers that lead to earlier and easier baskets?”
Perhaps most importantly, the scheduling gods have gifted USA with an ideal bounce back opponent. Iran is ranked 23rd in FIBA’s world basketball rankings, topping only Japan (42nd) among the 12 teams competing in the Olympics. The only Iranian player with NBA experience is 36-year-old center Hamed Haddadi, whose five-year career ended in 2013. And Iran lost its opener to Czech Republic, trailing by 22 points before falling 84-78.
This should be USA’s easiest matchup of the tournament, and a prime opportunity to turn Durant’s egalitarian philosophy into reality.