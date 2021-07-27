Along with gymnastics, Peacock also will offer early-morning coverage of track and field and Team USA men’s basketball. The gymnastics and track and field will be free, although ad-supported; the U.S. men’s basketball games will be available live only as part of the Peacock Premium service, which costs $4.99 per month. (Team USA’s group-stage games will air on a tape-delay basis on NBC’s other networks, and the gold medal game will air live on NBC at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 6. Some of the earlier knockout-round games will also be on live television.)