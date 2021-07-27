The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23 to August 8. Find the latest news and updates from the Tokyo Olympics here, and join us as we track the Olympic medal count, sport by sport. Here’s the full schedule and TV guide.
Show More
- Katie Ledecky lost her first duel against Australia’s Ariarne in the women’s 400 free. It was her first individual loss in an Olympics.
- Simone Biles is expected to throw her new vault during the gymnastics competition; the only question is when. Read up on the origins of the Yurchenko double pike vault.
- Trying to stream the Games? Here’s how to watch (some of) the Olympics online for free and what your options are. And sign up for our Olympics newsletter, which will have a daily viewing guide and highlights.
- Go deeper on your favorite sport with our guides on basketball, three-on-three basketball, beach volleyball, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball and baseball, swimming, tennis and triathlon, as well as new sports karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Show Less