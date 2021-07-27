TOKYO — The U.S. women’s national soccer team takes on Australia on Tuesday to finish its Group G schedule in Japan. If the U.S. wins or draws, it will secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament and render the 3-0 Sweden shellacking nothing more than a bad memory.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Eastern time at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima. It will be broadcast on USA and Telemundo and can be streamed at nbcolympics.com. More on the Olympic soccer tournaments can be found here.

Follow along for live updates.