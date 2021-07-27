What made these compulsories different was the manner in which the two-time defending world champions went through it. Never before have they earned so few points (four), and for the third time in 15 big competitions, they failed to finish atop their group.
After scoring in 74 consecutive matches, they have been blanked in two of three in Japan. They were blown out by Sweden last week, a result that seemed to dent Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s trust in his players and scale back his ambitions.
After a six-goal stroll against low-level New Zealand that all but secured passage to the next round, Andonovski took a defensive tack against Australia. The Matildas were also cautious, knowing one point would all but secure placement in the quarterfinals as one of the tournament’s top two third-place teams.
Fans who woke early in the United States were put right back to sleep. Such boring affairs are as unusual as U.S. defeats.
For tedious stretches of the second half, Australian defenders passed the ball side to side without any interest in going forward. The Americans did not take any risks either, watching and waiting for time to expire.
It was the first 0-0 draw in a U.S. game since 2015. It also left the Americans second behind Sweden and in the unusual position of being a medal contender but not the gold-medal favorites. Given their group-stage performances, they might even be a slight underdog in Friday’s quarterfinal in Yokohama against the Netherlands, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
Five years after losing in the Olympic quarters, the United States is in danger of another early flight home.
Andonovski seemed as though he just wanted to put the group stage behind him and recalibrate. He continued rotating the lineup and maximizing substitutions in an effort to keep his players fresh amid a grueling schedule of matches every three days.
With first place out of reach and the players struggling to rediscover their form, Andonovski tried to best position his team for the serious stuff ahead.
If there is one massive advantage the Americans have in this tournament — and the sport — it’s their depth. Andonovski has viable options at almost every position, and group play allowed him to evaluate individual performances and weigh who belongs on the field Friday.
Center back Abby Dahlkemper was off her game through two matches, and though her absence Tuesday was due to rotation, Tierna Davidson might have won the starting spot. The outside backs, typically highflying raiders wreaking havoc in the attack, haven’t added much.
The high-octane midfield, with four World Cup veterans vying for three starting slots, has not clicked. Samantha Mewis, recognized as one of the best in the world, gave away the ball at an alarming rate Tuesday.
The three-player frontline, old but lethal, did not perform with typical verve and menace. A starting forward has yet to score in this tournament (although Alex Morgan’s disallowed goal in the first half against Australia was offside by millimeters). Megan Rapinoe, 36, has performed as if she is preparing to retire.
Andonovski is unlikely to make any radical changes but has got to get the combinations right. Morgan or Carli Lloyd, 39, at striker? Which of Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath will fill the two wing positions? Should Lindsey Horan start ahead of Mewis?
Andonovski, in his first major tournament, will also need to get his team in the right frame of mind. The United States has not faced much adversity in recent years. If the 3-0 trouncing by Sweden was a wake-up call, the Americans were at full attention (if not maximum performance) against overmatched New Zealand.
Some might conclude the United States regressed in the Australia match, but given the conservative tone of the second half, it’s probably unfair to render a ruling.
That is perhaps what is so uncomfortable about the Americans in this tournament: It’s hard to get a true read on them. Since winning consecutive World Cup titles, they have been the source of predictable excellence. Not every performance was picture-perfect, but they would almost always win — and almost always entertain.
These Olympics have been a slog. They’ve tested resilience and exposed shortcomings. And at the moment, a fifth gold medal seems more like wishful thinking than a sure bet.