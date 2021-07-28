Let’s break this down, because it’s worth breaking down. When Finke arrived here, his best time in the 800 was 7 minutes 47.58 seconds — and that came two summers ago. His fastest swim this year was in the 7:48 range — 11th-fastest in the world this year. Paltrinieri was faster. Australia’s Jack McLoughlin was faster. Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk was faster. So many people were faster — and they were all in this field.