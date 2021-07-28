But what about the pressure of competing in an Olympic all-around final? Malone says it doesn’t compare to the stress he feels at the NCAA championships, when his team, Stanford, counts on him to deliver. So he stayed cool and landed in 10th. Malone wasn’t perfect; he wished his parallel bars set had been more precise as he performed a new mount that will be named for him.
With a 84.465 all-around total, he’s still about four points shy of the medal-winners — Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto, followed by China’s Xiao Ruoteng and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee. But Malone’s mind-set — “just because it’s the Olympic Games doesn’t mean I take a different approach,” he said — is among his greatest strengths. He’ll need that ability to thrive under pressure because he’s going to lead U.S. men’s gymnastics for years to come.
“This year was definitely his time to pop off,” said teammate Sam Mikulak, a six-time national champion who passed that crown to Malone this summer and then finished two spots behind him in this all-around final. “I was like, ‘There’s the future right there. This guy’s got it. Hands down. Take it all right now, because it’s going to be a bright future and it starts right now.’”
Just months ago, Malone had never been showered with so much attention. He won the NCAA all-around title in 2019 — that’s when he realized he had a legitimate shot to make the Olympic team — but he had never competed at world championships. Every other member of this Tokyo Olympic team has represented the United States on that stage. The major competitions of 2020 were scratched from the calendar because of the pandemic, and the even-keeled Malone, perhaps to his pleasure, stayed away from the fanfare.
“We’re not big rah-rah people,” said his father, JD Malone, so that lack of public praise never bothered the family.
Malone earned a second NCAA all-around title this past spring and he led Stanford to another championship. After that accomplishment, Malone’s dad said he slipped into a “prideful moment.” He told the members of his Bible study he thought his son wasn’t getting the attention he deserved. Then he posted about it on Facebook. It wasn’t mean-spirited. He acknowledged his Brody’s hard work and hoped the credit would come soon. A few minutes later, JD received a text from his introverted son, essentially saying, “Dad, why?” And he deleted the post.
“You see somebody that is the person that Brody is, and you want other people to recognize it,” Malone’s dad said. “And I shouldn't really want other people to recognize it, because as long as he's doing the best he can do and having success, then I want to be happy with that. He's just kind of under the radar. I actually kind of love it at times.”
Starting this summer, the spotlight stuck. Malone shined at the U.S. Championships and finished nearly three points ahead of silver medalist Yul Moldauer, a fellow Tokyo Olympian. By the second day of that competition, Malone noticed television cameras following him around the arena while he waited for his turn on each apparatus.
“I’m not used to anything like that,” Malone said. The hardest part? Interviews after the competition. He had done a couple with Stanford’s student newspaper, but Malone admitted: “That was rough. That caught me completely off guard.” He’s getting more comfortable.
Malone earned the best score among Americans at nationals, the trials and the qualifying round in Tokyo, but he hasn’t thought about a possible role as the face of the U.S. men’s team — the unofficial role Mikulak will vacate when he retires after these Games. Malone has told his dad that he sees this new era of men’s gymnastics in the United States as a group effort. He hopes to compete in the 2024 Games, and so do Moldauer and Shane Wiskus.
“I'm not trying to go out there and lead the way or anything,” Malone said earlier this summer. “If that's what it ends up being, then that's great. But I'm just trying to do my gymnastics the best I can.”
Malone still has two seasons left at Stanford because he said he plans to take a fifth year. In this new era of name, image and likeness deals for college athletes, Malone’s dad asked his son: “Buddy, is this something that you're interested in, and if so, you understand that you're going to have to come out of your comfort zone a little bit?” He’s already signed a deal with Endless Rope, a fitness company, and he thinks these types of sponsorship opportunities can help grow the sport, especially with the number of NCAA programs dwindling.
Malone has a tightknit family, with deep relationships forged through grief. Malone’s mom, Tracy, died of breast cancer when he was in middle school. His dad resigned from his position as an agriculture teacher so he could raise the four kids. Malone, the oldest of his siblings, still talks to his dad multiple times per day, often via FaceTime. “I want to see ya,” he’ll say when his dad groans about the call being on speaker while he’s in public.
Malone grew up rodeoing, a shared family passion, and a couple times, he rushed from a rodeo to an important gymnastics meet in time for only a quick warm-up, leading to “a few tongue-lashings” from his coaches, his dad said.
After growing up in a small town in Georgia, Malone speaks with a southern drawl and always says “yes ma’am” and “no sir” when speaking to adults. The family loves the outdoors, and when Malone was home early on during the pandemic, he’d wake up before dawn to check the weather with the hopes of hunting turkey. But eventually, he needed to leave home to find a place to train after many gyms had closed, including the facility at Stanford University.
Malone and some of his college teammates headed to Cypress Academy in Texas for a temporary solution. As he prepared for the trials, Malone took a measured approach, never thinking too far ahead. His Olympic dream offered motivation during practices, encouraging him to take an extra turn or power through a tough day.
Once he finally sealed his spot on the Olympic team this summer, Malone hugged his coach after performing his vault. Alone in the stands, his dad took a deep breath and reflected.
“It just hit me that, 'Man, I wish Tracy was here,’” Malone’s dad said. “But it was more tears of joy than anything because he’s worked so hard for this. The kid’s beyond dedicated.”
And now he’s here at the Games, the stage he always hoped to reach. Before he leaves, he’ll compete in the high bar final. After that, the preparation for Paris begins.
“I want to be a contender for a medal for the next Games,” Malone said after the all-around final. “And I want our team to be a contender for the team medal, too. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but this is definitely very good motivation.”