The other thing the Americans figured: They had the next-best thing.
Here, onto the pool deck, came Caeleb Dressel, the world’s fastest human in the water, and there, off the blocks, he went. Two furious laps of the pool later, the water around him whipped into a gurgling white froth, Dressel reached the wall first to earn the gold medal in a hotly anticipated 100-meter freestyle final that more than lived up to the hype.
Dressel, 24, finished in 47.02 seconds, an Olympic record and the fifth-fastest all-time, to hold off Australian rival Kyle Chalmers (47.08) and Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee (47.44). When it was over, Dressel sat straddling the lane line, arms raised in triumph, weary smile on his face, gazing at the scoreboard for a good 15 or 20 seconds before dropping into the water and accepting the congratulations of his fellow competitors.
It was Dressel’s first individual Olympic gold, — to go along with three relay golds, two from Rio de Janeiro 2016 and one from earlier this week — and a strong opening statement in the first of his three individual events here. With golds later this week in the 100 butterfly and 50 free, he would join Mark Spitz (1972) and Michael Phelps (2004 and 2008) as the only male swimmers to earn three or more individual golds at a single Olympics. With relays, he could win as many as six golds, which would put him just behind Phelps (eight in 2008) and Spitz (seven in 1972).
The U.S. didn’t need Dressel to be a hero on Thursday as much as they needed him to be Dressel.
Even before Dressel had finished his warm-up and made his way to the ready room for his race, Team USA had already pulled off the sort of gold medal upset that can redirect a meet’s momentum. Bobby Finke won the inaugural Olympic men’s 800 freestyle, an event in which he ranked ninth in the world entering Tokyo, with a blazing final lap of 26.39, zooming from fourth place at the final turn to a gold medal.
It was the sort of surprise performance — joining the likes of Lydia Jacobs’s gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke, Erica Sullivan’s silver in the women’s 1,500 freestyle and Kieran Smith’s bronze in the men’s 400 free — that has kept the U.S. on top of the medal counts so far despite a handful of underperformances elsewhere. The key for the Americans now is staying there.
When it came to the swimming competition, these Olympics were set up to be the Caeleb Dressel Games, with the American sprint star, if all went well, poised for a Phelps-like medal haul, or at the very least Phelps Lite. Dressel had won seven golds at the 2017 World Championships, another six in 2019. He could have targeted as many as seven here, although the coaches’ decision to leave him off the 4x200 free relay reduced that total by one.
It was always easier for Team USA to lift itself to top of the medal count when the Americans could pencil in Phelps for six to eight medals — a range he hit in every Olympics between 2004 and 2016 — and the likes of Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian for another handful. None of them is on the roster in Tokyo.
By the start of Thursday’s finals, the fifth morning of medal events at the Olympic pool, Team USA found itself at a critical point, with Australia breathing down their neck in the medal standings and a string of underperformances — most notably in that 4x200 relay that Dressel sat out — forcing the Americans to recalibrate their goals.
The U.S. won 33 medals in 2012, and another 31 in 2016, but even with the addition of three new events for Tokyo 2020 — the mixed medley relay, the women’s 1,500 free and men’s 800 free — getting to the 30-medal threshold again seems unlikely. In both previous Olympics, the U.S. took 16 golds, another goal that appears highly unlikely.
There appears to be little danger of the U.S. finishing anywhere but first in the overall medal standings, but the gold medal race between the U.S. and Australia is full of intrigue. With Zac Stubblety-Cook’s victory in the men’s 200 breast Thursday morning, and another expected to come in the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay, the Aussies already have more gold medals at this meet than they did in London and Rio combined (four) — with three days of finals remaining.
The back half of the Olympic meet was stacked in the Americans’ favor all along, because of the plethora of relays and sprints, but the final standings could come down largely to how well Dressel performs in his remaining individual races, the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, and the relays.
“How our team reacts to a little bit of adversity, [when] things don’t necessarily go our way, and how they come back in the back end of a meet is really, really impressive,” U.S. head men’s coach Dave Durden said Wednesday. “And we’re going to lean into that. We’re gonna rely on that, and we’re gonna stand up … and get after the back end of this meet.”
The 100 free was set up to be the toughest of Dressel’s three individual events, the field also including the defending Olympic champion (Australia’s Chalmers), the Olympic record holder (Russia’s Kolesnikov) and the world junior record-holder (16-year-old phenom David Popovici of Romania.
The best starter in the sport, Dressel, from Lane 5, launched himself to his typical lead off the blocks and turned at the wall in first place. Chalmers, from Lane 7, began making his move just before the midway point of the final lap, at one point appearing to pull even with Dressel. But Dressel surged one last time, held off his rival and scored another gold for Team USA.
Whether he can pull off the same thing a few more times by Sunday, doing Caeleb Dressel things at the Caeleb Dressel Olympics, will go a long way toward determining how the Team USA swim team will look back at Tokyo 2020.