It was Dressel’s first individual Olympic gold, — to go along with three relay golds, two from Rio de Janeiro 2016 and one from earlier this week — and a strong opening statement in the first of his three individual events here. With golds later this week in the 100 butterfly and 50 free, he would join Mark Spitz (1972) and Michael Phelps (2004 and 2008) as the only male swimmers to earn three or more individual golds at a single Olympics. With relays, he could win as many as six golds, which would put him just behind Phelps (eight in 2008) and Spitz (seven in 1972).