A few hours before he lifted, she was reflecting on his path — his speed and power as a little kid had made him a star on youth football fields in Beaufort, and Crystal — who competed in national weightlifting herself — encouraged her little brother to use lifting as a way to develop in football. She drove him and his brother, Omar, to a middle school gym one day, where they met Jones. He gave C.J. Cummings a PVC pipe to take home and practice squats and stretches.