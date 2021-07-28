Win over the Japanese media and Olympic staff members with her fluent Japanese, which was her first language as a child and the language she still uses in conversation with her mother, a Japanese citizen.

Proclaim herself the “epitome of the American person,” explaining: “I’m multicultural. I’m queer. I’m a lot of minorities. That’s what America is. To me, America is not about being a majority. It’s about having your own start. The American Dream is coming to a country to establish what you want to do with your life.”

Describe in too-vivid detail what it was like to train, for a time when pools shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, in the “absolutely disgusting” waters of Lake Mead outside Las Vegas. “There’s duck poop everywhere, and it’s murky. It’s a solid brown-green on a good day. It’s just gross … We were getting [bitten by] duck mites. Apparently they like to eat ducks’ poop. We were covered in bites. [But] it built character. I’m funnier because of it.”