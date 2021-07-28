“They said, ‘You still love it and you’re getting faster, why stop?’ And you know, it kind of set off that question in my head,” Stone said. “I was happy with residency; it wasn’t a problem with that. I was pretty sure I was going to retire. And [fellow U.S. rower] Mary Jones told me, ‘Just tell someone you’re going to go for Tokyo and see what your internal reaction is.’ I called up one of my best friends from college and said, ‘I’m going for Tokyo,’ and I knew, the moment I said that, I was doing it.”