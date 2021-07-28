Like Biles, Carey came to Tokyo with a new signature move, though hers is on the floor rather than the vault. It’s a triple-twisting double layout, something that carries a high degree of difficulty and has not been done by a female gymnast in floor competition. (Carey has unveiled it in training.) The move consists of a double backflip with three twists and is one that Biles performs with her knees tucked. Carey does it with her body straight, which makes the move much more difficult. If she performs it in the Olympics, the move will be named for her.