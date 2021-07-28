“The Olympics are a special situation, and having [been in her] shoes, she probably thinks she faltered and is going to disappoint a lot of people,” Osterman said. “There is a common conception as an athlete that, if you come home with less than silver, it’s a disappointment, and you think you’re going to go home and all of a sudden be less-than in people’s eyes. I’ve experienced that, and experienced the mental health downside that went with it. Not something that I’ve spoken about publicly, but as an athlete, when you have all that weight on your shoulders, and if you don’t have the right people in your corner or you’re not tapping into them day-to-day, it’s not the easiest thing to carry it by yourself. So, I commend her for stepping up and saying, ‘You know what? I can’t do this right now.’”